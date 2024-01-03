David Apasera

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has revealed its plans to hold internal elections across the country in the upcoming months.

The regional elections are scheduled to take place from January 15 to 31, 2024, followed by the national elections on March 2, 2024, and the presidential elections on March 24, 2024.

Prospective candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for each position are required to obtain their nomination forms from the regional and national offices starting January 4, 2024. However, the party has also announced the filing fees for each position.

According to a statement released on January 2, the PNC stated that individuals hoping to become flagbearers would need to pay a filing fee of GH¢100,000. The fee for the national chairperson position has been set at GH¢35,000, while vice-chairpersons and general secretary are required to pay GH¢25,000 each. Aspirants for the national organizer role are expected to pay a fee of GH¢15,000.

Furthermore, the PNC outlined the fees for other positions as follows: GH¢10,000 for national women’s organizer, national treasurer, and national youth organizer; and GH¢5,000 for aspirants contesting deputy positions in the national elections.

The nomination forms required for the various positions will also have set fees. For the regional elections, the form costs GH¢200; for the national elections, GH¢500; and for the presidential elections, GH¢2000. However, the PNC has specified that women candidates seeking positions are only required to pay half of the specified amounts for their respective roles.

The announcement of the internal elections and filing fees has brought anticipation and excitement within the PNC. It remains to be seen who will step up as candidates and engage in the party’s democratic process.

As the PNC gears up for its internal elections, members and supporters eagerly await the outcome, hoping for a vigorous and transparent process that will set the stage for a successful political future.

By Vincent Kubi