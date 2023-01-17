Alan Cash Handover Office To Jinapor

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has presented his handover notes to the caretaker Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The handover ceremony took place in Accra on Monday, January 16, 2023.

In a tweet, Mr Jinapor who is the substantive Minister of Lands and Natural Resources playing oversight responsibility at the Trade Ministry said “Following my appointment by President Akufo-Addo as the caretaker Minister for Trade and Industry, I met with the former Minister, Hon. Alan Kyerematen, to receive briefing and handing over notes from him.

“I pledged my commitment to work with all stakeholders and partners to steer the affairs of this Ministry until a substantive Minister is appointed.”

Alan Keyerematen this month resigned from office to pursue his presidential ambition.

Following the resignation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at that particular Ministry until a substantive appointment was made.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6th January 2023, accepted the resignation from office of Mr Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry.

“This was after Mr Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.

“President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his services to his government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“The President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made,” an earlier statement issued by Mr Eugene Arhin said.

However, for unknown reason, the President removed Mr. Ofori-Atta and directed Mr Jinapor to assume responsibility for the Ministry of Trade and Industry with effect from Monday 16th January 2023 pending the appointment of a substantive replacement for the outgoing Minister Alan Kyerematen.

This was announced by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin in a statement on Friday January 13.

