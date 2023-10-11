Alan Cash Meets Bawumia At Theresa Kufour’s One Week

There was a smile amidst a cheerful moment when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, met former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen at the one-week observance of the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

The Vice President was accompanied by his wife Samira Bawumia, when he stormed the funeral grounds at the Peduade residence and walked straight to the podium where Alan Cash was sitting to exchange pleasantries with him.

The Vice President beaming with smiles shook hands with Alan and both patted each other’s back, as the party members following him applauded the two, to rubbish the speculation that the two men are at loggerheads following Mr Kyerematen’s resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Other former and present Presidential Aspirants of the ruling party, such as Boakye Agyarko, and Dr Afriyie Akoto, among other Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Chief Executive Officers of State Agencies, businessmen and Ambassadors were also present to mourn with the former President.

The One-week observation was graced by President Akufo-Addo, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and former Speaker of Parliament, Micheal Oquaye early in the morning.

The President and his Vice President made some donations and cash to the family as government support for the funeral.

A total list of Majority Members of Parliament, led by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markins and the first Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu otherwise known as Joe Wise also graced the one-week observance.

Additionally, Chiefs from the Akuapem traditional area, the Chairman of the Council of State, and the Chief of Juaben, Daasebre Otu Sereboe, among other chiefs from the Ashanti Region were in attendance to mourn with President Kufuor.

Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, 1st October 2023 at her home after battling with illness at the age of 88 years old.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday announced a State Funeral on November 16, 2023, for late Theresa Kufuor .

BY Daniel Bampoe