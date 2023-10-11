ET Mensah’s Body Arrives From South Africa

The body of the late politician, ET Mensah, a former Member of Parliament and Minister of Youth and Sports, has arrived in Ghana from South Africa.

Mr Mensah passed away at the age of 77 and was survived by a spouse and seven children.

Upon arrival at the airport, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, received the body on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A delegation representing the NDC, led by Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister and former Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, accompanied the body.

Mr Mensah was a dedicated public servant who had held various important positions during his political career. In addition to serving as the Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings administration, he was also the Minister for Employment and Social Welfare in January 2010 under the Atta Mills administration. In February 2021, he was elected to the Council of State as the representative of the Greater Accra Region.

As the news of his death spread, friends, family, and sympathizers including members of Parliament and Council of States representatives gathered at the airport to welcome his remains.

The late Mr Mensah will be remembered for his significant contributions to Ghana’s development and his dedication to public service.

As his body arrives back in Ghana, the nation mourns the loss of a distinguished leader and a beloved family man. May his soul rest in peace.

By Vincent Kubi