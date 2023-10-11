NPP Consoles Kufuor

The Leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday visited the Peduase residence of the former President, John Agyekum Kufuor at Kitase in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region to mourn the loss of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana.

Mrs Kufuor, who passed away on October 1, 2023, was the beloved wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The delegation was led by the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ntim, the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and all the other National Executives of the party to console the former President.

Aside from the National Executive of the party, other Ministers of State, such as the Minister for Energy, Mattew Opoku Prempreh, Minister for Trade and Industry, K.T. Hammond, Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, Deputy Minister for Finance, John A. Kumah among others were in attendance.

Earlier the party in a statement released by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP expressed deep condolences to former President John Kufuor and his family.

The party noted that “Mrs. Kufuor was a devoted public servant who dedicated her life to supporting her husband and serving humanity. She championed the cause of improved healthcare in the country and established the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF) that supported the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of diseases, including HIV/AIDS”.

“She also promoted female empowerment initiatives and inspired several young and adult females in various facets of life.”

To honour her memory, the NPP has directed all Party flags across the country to fly at half-mast for seven days.

The party said that the country had lost a valuable asset, and her legacy would live on.

“May her gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace until we meet again on the resurrection morning. Damirifa Due!” the statement read.

Ghana has lost a passionate and committed woman, and her absence would be deeply felt.

Her contribution to the country’s healthcare system and female empowerment initiatives will not be forgotten soon. The NPP has urged all Ghanaians to pray for the Kufuor family and support them in this period of grief.

The NPP’s message affirms the country’s commitment to continue building on the lasting legacies that Mrs Kufuor had created. Ghana will surely miss her.

-BY Daniel Bampoe