Baby Jet Storms Kufour’s Residence Over Wife’s Death

Former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, Aka Baby Jet on Wednesday accompanied by a group of Ghana Football Supporters stormed the Pedause Residence of former President, John Kufuor to sympathise with him over the death of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

The former Ghanaian Captain was spotted with KKD at the one-week observance of the late Theresa Kufuor.

Speaking to journalists, Asamoah Gyan expressed worry about the sad death of the late Theresa Kufuor and also sent his condolences to the bereaved family.

He said the Ex-President John Kufuor is his good friend hence the need to mourn with him.

Also, a delegation from the Ghana FA, ex and current footballers, entertainment icons and fans were at the one-week observance to solidarise with the family.

Earlier, Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), also visited the residence to offer condolences to the former President.

Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, 1st October 2023 at her home after battling with illness at the age of 88.

The one-week ceremony was observed by the Roman Catholic Church, which the former First Family attends.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday when speaking at a meeting with the family of the late former First Lady, said a state funeral would be held on November 16, 2023, for her.

On Wednesday, at the Peduase Lodge Residence of former President Kufuor, a lot of dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira Bawumia, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament among other bigwigs of the ruling party stormed there to commiserate with the family.

-BY Daniel Bampoe