Alan Joins Dag Heward-Mills for spiritually uplifting breakfast

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has had a spiritually uplifting breakfast with renowned man of God, Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills.

The breakfast meeting took place over the weekend and the two looked really great in pictures shared afterwards.

The meeting took place at the evangelist’s Anagkazo Campus at Akwapim-Mampong in the Eastern Region.

The breakfast meeting was held at the God’s Banquet Hall, and was also attended by other politicians, members of the judiciary, corporate and industrial captains.

They all joined in prayer for the peace and development of Ghana.

