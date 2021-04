Some 200 military personnel have been deployed to crackdown on illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, announced this in a statement.

In the statement dated April 28, 2021, Government indicated that the soldiers commenced their operations around 6:00am today.

“The two hundred (200) officers of the GHANA Armed Forces are involved in the operations,” it said.

By Melvin Tarlue