HotKid Shines

One of Nigeria’s fast rising rapper, Moshood Adeola, who was featured on Malcolm Nuna’s hit single, ‘Money Man’, is making a lot of waves in the Ghanaian music industry with a large following on social media.

Known in the music circles as HotKid, his music is currently being enjoyed by music lovers in Ghana after collaborating with Malcolm Nuna.

Ever since he invaded the music scene in Ghana with support from Malcolm Nuna, a number of upcoming Ghanaian artistes are hoping for the opportunity to have collaboration with him.

The artistes explained that the Nigerian singer has something unique which makes him stand tall among some of his colleagues in Nigeria, adding that working with him will boost their musical career to another level.

Known for delivering fast and mid-tempo songs that always brings out the best in him, HotKid rose to fame with his hit single ‘Ozana’, which enjoyed massive airplay upon its release.

The song serves as one of the single off his ‘Honorable’ EP alongside his favourite ‘Nobody’.

HotKid, who is said to have started his music pursuit since the age of nine, had Patoranking as one of his major role models.

He started dropping a lot of freestyle videos showcasing his versatility on Instagram, which received a lot of top Nigerian celebrities’ repost, and that increased his online presence where he was ranked among the Instagram rave of the moment to watch out for.

Through his freestyles came a major breakthrough for him, as he got himself a record label deal with Dr. Dolor Entertainment on November 2019.

He revealed that Dr. Dolor has been a great fan of his freestyle on Instagram and that has prompted him to give him the life changing record deal.

HotKid had already released few songs even before he banged a record deal, he was already associated with acts like Zinolesky and Lil Frosh who got signed into DMW.

This can be proved by the numerous freestyles they made together before he met his turning point.

However, upon joining his new label, he went on to release his first official project titled ‘Honorable’, the E.P which housed five tracks had an impressive turnout and witnessed massive airplay upon its release.

By George Clifford Owusu