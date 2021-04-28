Pose For Africa Winner To Embark On A Trip To Rwanda

After being crowned winner for the maiden Pose for Africa reality show, Diamond Victoria, known in the modelling industry as Sika, is set to embark on a modelling exposure trip to Rwanda in May 2021.

The trip, which is being sponsored by Adansi Travel and Tour, would see the model engage with some top modelling acts in Rwanda as well as partaking in mini fashion shows.

Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of Askof Production (organisers of the show), in an interview revealed that the trip was meant to give Sika the needed exposure with other top international models.

“Modelling is very big in East Africa and by kind courtesy of Adansi Travel and Tour we have been able to secure a trip to Rwanda so that she would have a feeling of the Africa modelling experience.

“I believe in Sika’s potential of becoming a top international model, that is why we created this platform to inspire young models and give them the opportunity and the exposure to compete at the top level,’’ she said.

She added that Sika would represent Ghana at top modelling fashion shows in Milan later in the year, which was initially the main prize after she won the Gold Model at the grand finale.

The Pose for Africa modelling show, which is the first of its kind in Ghana, has been designed to give young models the opportunity to showcase their modelling prowess by promoting the arts and culture of Ghana and Africa at large.

The maiden edition of the reality show was held at the Premier Beach Resort at Kokrobite in Accra.

The event saw Delali Agor winning the second position whilst Jacqueline Wiafe Konadu won the third position.

For the prizes, Delali Agor won a trip to Paris while Jacqueline Wiafe Konadu also won a trip to Dubai for a special fashion show.

The event was sponsored by Adonko Next Level, KIA, TeeBay Beauty, Geodrill, Bel Aqua, Premier Beach Club, among other supporting sponsors.

The event witnessed performances from legendary highlife performer, Gyedu Blay Ambolley as well as winner of 2019 TV3’s Talented Kids, Nakeeyat Dramani.