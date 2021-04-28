NPP, NDC Fight Over Afram River Bridge

Jeff Konadu and Joe Appiah

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu Addo, has rubbished claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Afram Plains South Constituency that the Akufo-Addo-led government cannot bring development to the Afram Plains.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2016 campaign promised to construct the bridge across the River Afram to help solve the problems people go through to cross the river.

The NDC MP, Joseph Appiah Boateng, went on radio last week and lambasted the NPP government and said the construction of the Afram Bridge cannot be done.

He then claimed that the opposition NDC party can construct the bridge within a short time even though the same NDC ruled for eight years without constructing any bridge to help the people in the area.

However, during a news conference, the NPP Regional Secretary asked the NDC MP to stop doing propaganda on serious issues in the constituency.

He said, “I heard in the news that the MP for this area unfortunately, went on radio to bastardise everybody and said the NPP government is lying and that there is not going to be any bridge. I am so disappointed in my good friend, the MP, Joseph Appiah Boateng. He is the MP and instead of him to think positively and look at the development of Afram Plains, he is now looking at how things will not work.”

The NPP Secretary said, “As an MP, I believe he could have gone to the Roads Ministry to find out the truth so he can come and inform his people but he didn’t, he went doing politics on the radio that it is not true and that it will never happen.”

He added that, “The President has promised, let’s support it, let’s go and find out, let’s us ask questions but we don’t go out there and denigrate the idea and be too negative.

Mr. Konadu Addo said that, “Yes, we made a firm promise. The President said that we will construct the bridge over this water to make commuting from here and the rest of the country much easier,” adding, “In 2018, a feasibility study was conducted and the report was sent.”

“This thing is still here, the contractor or investors who want to come and support us are there on standby. The Roads Ministry will prepare this and send it to Parliament for the final approval and this thing will be done. It’s a firm promise and we will not relent. Some of us who are from here will continue to pursue and to ask the needed questions to make sure this bridge becomes a reality,” he indicated.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Ekye-Amanfrom