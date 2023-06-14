Alan Pushes For Private Sector Partnership

Alan Kyerematen

The immediate past Minister for Trade and Industry and a leading contender for flagbearship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, engaged with captains of industry at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel yesterday.

The meeting themed “Building a Strategic Partnership between Government and the Private Sector for Progress and Prosperity through the Great Transformational Plan (GTP)”, discussed how to move the Ghanaian economy beyond growth to transformation in partnership with the private sector.

The GTP, according to the former Minister for Trade and Industry, is a ready-made plan to augment the International Monetary Fund (IMF) plan which is in place till 2028.

Addressing his guests, Mr. Kyerematen highlighted some components of the GTP and proffered new insights to tackle inflation, have a stable currency and reduce interest rates.

He also highlighted the proposed New Agricultural Revolution (NAR) as a major way of influencing the value chain for food and food products.

Mr. Kyerematen proposed a new policy direction in Ghana’s history of infrastructural development towards private sector participation to ease the burden on central government financing of critical infrastructure.

According to him, the core of transformation is private sector participation. Small and Medium Scale (SME) enterprises will be actively supported in terms of progressive schemes that deepen access to finance, promote export diversification and value addition as well as import substitution programmes.

Attendants were enthused about regular dialogue with the private sector and urged Mr. Kyerematen to sustain such interactions when he becomes President of the country.

Private sector captains who attend the business meeting with Alan Kyerematen include the respective Presidents of the Private Enterprise Federation, Nana Osei Bonsu, the Association of Ghana Industry (AGI), Dr. Ayim Darke, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Clement Amoako, the Association of Small Scale Industries, Alhaji Mumin Saeed and the Vice President of GUTA, Clement Boateng.

Others include Ms. Nura Salifu, President of Association of Garment and Apparel Manufacturers of Ghana and Jeff Oppong Preprah, President of Automobile Assemblies Association of Ghana.