Alan Yellow Army Marries CPP Abu Sakara For 2024 Polls

In a bid to break the duopoly of the dominant political parties in Ghana, independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyerematen has announced a strategic partnership with the National Interest Movement (NIM), led by former Convention People’s Party (CPP) flagbearer Abu Sakara.

The collaboration, known as the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), aims to mobilize Ghanaians from all walks of life to elect the first independent candidate as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

The announcement was made through a statement released on Thursday, April 4, 2024, outlining the objectives of the Alliance. The official launch of the ARC is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, the sight signed Alan Kyerematen said.

The Alliance aims to address the fundamental challenges of development in Ghana and put an end to the divisive and winner-takes-all politics of the dominant parties. The ARC seeks to form an all-inclusive Government of National Unity, with representation from political parties, the business community, farmers and fishermen, labor unions, faith-based organizations, traditional authorities, civil society organizations, academia, media, and other interest groups.

The ARC plans to advocate for constitutional reforms in governance, public sector accountability, management of natural resources, and mindset and attitudinal change in Ghana. The Alliance also seeks to establish a national development plan that goes beyond party manifestos and serves as a blueprint for Ghana’s economic transformation.

Speaking about the collaboration, Alan John Kyerematen emphasized the need to break the cycle of poverty and reset the country on a new path to prosperity.

He criticized the dominant parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for their failure to address the fundamental challenges of development in Ghana despite their long history in government.

The announcement of this strategic partnership has generated significant interest among Ghanaians who are seeking an alternative to the traditional political landscape.

The ARC has set itself apart by promising to unite Ghanaians from all backgrounds and tackle the issues that have plagued the country for years.

As the 2024 elections approach, all eyes will be on the emerging Alliance for Revolutionary Change, as they aim to disrupt Ghanaian politics and offer a fresh perspective on governance and development.

By Vincent Kubi