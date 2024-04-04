GNPC Gets New CEO

In a latest development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Mr. Dadzie will be taking over from Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, who became the CEO of GNPC in April 2022.

Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah was asked submit his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday, 28th March with one grace period to prepare his handing over notes.

The resignation is set to take effect at the end of April 2024.

According to the appointment letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Mr. Dadzie’s appointment is in line with Section 10 (2) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L. 64). The appointment is subject to the receipt of the required advice from the Minister for Energy, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The effective date of his appointment is 2nd May 2024.

The letter further stated, “Please accept the President’s best wishes,” and was copied to the Vice President, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Minister for Energy, Chairman of the Public Services Commission, and the Board Chairman of the GNPC.

Joseph Abuabu Dadzie brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

He is an expert in banking, energy, and communication, holding an MBA (Finance) and MSc (General Management) from Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Netherlands, as well as a BSc (Chemical Engineering) from KNUST, Ghana.

Having worked in various capacities in the banking sector, including Director (Commodity Corporate), Head (Large Local Corporate & Parastatals), and Senior Manager (Financial Institution) at Standard Chartered Bank, Mr. Dadzie possesses a demonstrated record of exceeding goals, optimizing performance, and driving increased revenues.

In the field of communication, he served as the Chief Operating/Finance Officer for Surfline Communication Limited. Additionally, he has extensive experience in the energy sector, having previously worked as an Assistant Operations Officer with TOR, Market Research Analyst with GNPC, and CFO with Woodfields Energy Resources.

Mr. Dadzie is renowned for his high-energy leadership style and his ability to lead multi-unit departments and organizations. His strengths include negotiating high-value commercial agreements/contracts, excelling in financial management, and revenue growth, as well as driving operational excellence.

Furthermore, he is recognized for his focus on corporate operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, loyalty, employee relations, motivation, and management development. These qualities make Mr. Dadzie a well-suited candidate for his new position at the GNPC.

As Mr. Dadzie assumes the role of acting CEO, the nation looks forward to his contributions in continuing the corporation’s mission of sustainable development in the petroleum industry.

