Alex Dadey Highlights PPPs Roles

Alex Dadey

At the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024, Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group of Companies highlighted the crucial role Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) play in Africa’s economic transformation.

Such partnerships, he said, “can address key challenges and propel the continent towards sustainable development and prosperity.”

The renowned diasporan and entrepreneur with multiple presentations on the economy told his audience that both sectors possess unique strengths and capabilities that, when harnessed together, can drive economic growth and foster a conducive environment for investment and innovation.

Continuing, he pointed out that Public-Private Partnerships can unfold new opportunities and reshape the continent’s economic landscape. “For Africa to experience real economic growth, the private sector must lead, thrive and also be resilient. I have always maintained that governments do not create wealth, the private sector does and, therefore, incentivising the sector is the surest way to achieve sustainable growth. The role of Government is clear cut, creating conducive environments and policies to stimulate growth.”

The infusion of private sector expertise, innovation, and efficiency into public projects and initiatives, he said, is a primary attribute of the PPP.

Through the leveraging of private sector resources and know-how, governments can bridge infrastructure gaps, enhance service delivery, and improve the overall business environment, he stressed.

Such collaborations, according to him, will lead to accelerated economic growth and job creation.

In supporting his positions, he alluded to the successful collaboration between the KGL Group and the government’s National Lottery Authority (NLA) in the lottery sector, the transformative change thereof being visible. The partnership, according to him, has revitalised the NLA, resulting in increased revenue generation and the creation of new opportunities for Ghana’s citizens.

To other stakeholders, Mr. Dadey urged them to emulate this model and proactively seek out similar partnerships across various sectors.

The successful partnership between KGL Group through its subsidiary, Fuel Automation Ghana Limited, and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in the digitalisation of the premix fuel sector, he went on, is another advantage of the PPP. “The design, construction, financing and automation of 300 landing beach premix fuel outlets across the country reflect a commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and reducing inefficiencies that often accompany the manual systems. This move towards automation introduces transparency, accountability, and a streamlined process in the distribution of subsidised fuel, thereby addressing historical challenges associated with corruption and nepotism in the sector,” he said.

African conglomerates, he said, “should be encouraged to acquire stakes in raw material processing companies situated in developed markets, thereby enabling them to benefit from value addition. The significant profits generated by these companies can then be repatriated to their home countries, thereby bolstering local currencies.”