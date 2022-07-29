Alhaji Grusah Slams Kotoko… Over Otumfuo Photo

Alhaji Grusah. INSET: The Kotoko new jersey

King Faisal president, Alhaji Grusah, has slammed Asante Kotoko over the use of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s photograph on their new jerseys.

The new kit, released on Tuesday and designed by Italian equipment supplier, Errea, is their traditional red, while the away kit is green.

The new kit for the forthcoming season has an image of the Asantehene on the right bottom side of both jerseys.

The club has themed this season thus: “Celebrating the pillar of peace: His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” a reference to the Asantehene, the club’s patron.

Notwithstanding the theme, Grusah has descended on management of Kotoko for the use of Otumfuo’s picture on the jerseys, describing it as highly uncivilised.

He told Kessben FM, “It’s uncivilised to have put ‘Otumfuo’ on the Kotoko jersey.

“In fact, it’s a village thing. Otumfuo is more than that, he does not go to war and lose.

“May be these Asantes don’t know how Otumfuo is valued. Who doesn’t know he is the owner of the club? Which team does that in the world?”

He added, “We put sponsors on jerseys. This is not maturity, they have already done it but they can still go back and change it.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum