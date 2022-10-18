Alhaji Vellim Eyes Northern Regional NDC Chairman Seat

Vice Chairman of the Northern Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Ahmed Rufai Vellim, has declared his intention to contest for the Regional Chairmanship position.

The chairmanship hopeful told journalists that he would strategically reposition the NDC party in the Northern region to break the barriers and win back the lost glory.

“The NDC has over the years enjoyed tremendous support from the five Northern Regions since 1992, largely due to the massive developmental projects undertaken by its leadership of the party.

However, the results of the last election in the Northern region give us a course for concern. In the last elections, the party won nine Parliamentary seats out of 18 seats and won the presidential polls by just 52%, the lowest since 1992. The hitherto stronghold of the party is increasingly becoming a swing region.”

According to him, his focus will be on the youth who are the biggest assertions of the party in the region and ensure that they will be empowered to campaign massively for the party come 2024.

“We shall organize a youth summit to include every faction of the youth group to build a united youth under the leadership of the regional youth organizer. A united youth is a defeat to factionalism, and I do not intend to relent on this noble objective, as it is at the heart of my determination to break the barriers to win back the lost glory. A united youth will enable us to mobilize our collective strength for an effective political campaign in 2024. Whilst they lead our political campaign in opposition, they will also lead our job creation agenda in government.”

He indicated that he would ensure that the women’s wing of the party is well-resourced and motivated through the regional women organizer in a way that has never been seen in the region adding that they shall stand with them every step of the way in addressing their logistical needs to empower their door-to-door campaigns which shall be led by the women and the youth groups because of their strategic touch in executing an effective campaign.

Alhaji Vellim said he is determined to restore the much-needed party unity at all costs to create opportunities and avenues for everybody or a group of persons desirous of seeing the NDC recapture power to participate in making the party strong.

“I shall reach out to everyone and at all levels of the party. I shall build a very strong coordination mechanism among the various organs of the party such as the parliamentary caucus, CDRs, the youth groups, women groups, elders of the party, etc. It’s my commitment to do all this immediately after congress if I am voted as Regional Chairman.”

He called on party supporters to rally behind him to campaign massively across the Northern region to rescue Ghana and assured the party of a 65 percent win in the region.

“The victory is surely coming again, and former President John Dramani Mahama will be our next president once again. Insha Allah, the NDC under my leadership as Regional Chairman shall regain our parliamentary majority in the region with at least thirteen constituencies out of the eighteen. On the presidential ballot, we promise to win a minimum of 65 percent for our presidential candidate.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party will hold its Regional Executives election to elect its regional officers ahead of the 2024 general elections.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale