All Affected Roads Will Be Reconstructed-Roads Minister

The Minister of Raods and Highways, Hon. Kwesi Amoako -Attah has embarked on a working tour visit to the Upper East Region.

The Minister today, Thursday September 2, 2021, led a team of engineers from the Department of Urban Roads, Ghana Highways Authority, Department of Feeder Roads and contractors to assess damages of the road network in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions as a result of heavy rains and the opening of the Bargi Dam.

They inspected Gbewaa High Street/Salaga main road, 2nd Ring Road, the Old Karga road, the Fuo-Taha main road, the Kumbungu main road and the Bolga main road.

Major roads in the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnarigu Municipality have also been affected by the recent heavy rains in the region.

Hon. Kwesi Amoako-Attah during the tour, saw some major storm drains such as the Gurugu-Gumani-Fuo and the Gumbihini-Nyanshegu stormwater channels that have been affected by rains.

Addressing the media on the critical state of the roads, the Minister assured the chiefs and people of the Northern Region that all affected roads will be reconstructed.

He pledged the government commitment to do whatever it takes to fix all damages caused by the floods.

He added that government is pleased that no life was lost as a result of the floods.

By Annie Wharton Savage