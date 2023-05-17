All-African Women Poetry Festival Set For May 25

Emma Ofosua

Tuniq Africa has launched the All-African Women Poetry Festival, a ground-breaking event that aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of African women through the art of poetry.

Being organised in collaboration with the KGL Foundation and the Poetry Association of Ghana, the event would take place from May 25 to 28, 2023, at the Art Africa Gallery, British Council, and the Dikan Center in Accra.

The All-African Women Poetry Festival is a platform for female poets to showcase their literary skills and celebrate rich cultural heritage. The festival invites all poetry enthusiasts and literary art lovers to attend for an unforgettable experience.

It would bring together 10 poets from across the globe to showcase their works and engage with audiences from all over the world.

The five-day event would celebrate African literature, culture, and diversity, featuring an exciting line-up of events such as poetry readings, book launches, panel discussions, workshops, and performances by both renowned and budding African poets.

Madam Emma Ofosua, the Founder of Tuniq Africa, explained that the festival provided an opportunity to open up dialogues on important issues while rewriting the African narrative that women aspire to.

According to Ms. Ofosua, “the All-African Women Poetry Festival was birthed to open up the opportunity for dialogue, while we work towards rewriting the African narrative we aspire to, defining for ourselves who we are and desire to be as a people, with women leading the charge.

“The intention is to also inspire a new generation of poets who vow to take up art for a cause that interrogates social, mental and women’s health issues as well as promotes an appetite for African literature.”