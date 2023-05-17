Claudia Lumor Hosts Orphans, Women

Claudia Lumor poses with some mothers at the event

Chief Executive Officer of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor marked this year’s Mother’s Day celebration with some mothers and inmates of three orphanage homes at Oforikrom in the Ashanti Region.

The beneficiary homes were; the All Nations Charity Home at Ayigya, King Jesus Charity Home at Boadi and Life Community Special Vocational School at Kotei Deduako respectively.

She feted the orphans, some of whom are special needs kids. They were treated to a feast after which Claudia and the team presented some gifts to the children.

After the orphanage activities, Claudia also joined women at the Boadi Palace and presented them with hampers to celebrate them at a Mother’s Day ceremony.

Speaking at the event, she praised mothers for their contributions to the socio-economic development process of Ghana.

According to her, without them, society wouldn’t have come this far, and therefore congratulated them. She encouraged mothers not to give up on their children no matter the problem.

The Mother’s Day activity is one of her many charity events. Not long ago, she paid medical bills for all newborn babies and their mothers at the Aniniwah Medical Centre in Oforikrom on her birthday.

Due to her love for charity, she is engaging with UNFPA Ghana in their efforts to support vulnerable groups in society.

BY Daniel Bampoe