All Commercial Flights To Argentina Banned Until September 1

Flying in and out of Argentina will apparently be impossible until September 1, 2020.

Argentina has extended the ban on commercial flights in and out of its territory to September 1, 2020.

It has also extended the ban on domestic flights.

The move accordingly forms part of efforts aimed at fighting coronavirus.

Airlines and travel agencies are forbidden from selling tickets, reports aviation portal, Aerotime.

According to reports, after September 1, tickets may be sold.

But that will be with prior authorization from the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) of Argentina.

The regulator, which deemed the ban “reasonable”, warns that the tickets sales would be still conditioned by the “effective lifting of the restrictions imposed on commercial air transport and to the operating modalities that may be established in due course of the orderly exit of the emergency generated by the new coronavirus COVID-19”, report says.

However, the flight ban does not apply to repatriation and medical cargo flights.

By Melvin Tarlue