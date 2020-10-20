All Schools To Reopen In January

All schools in the country—from crèche to university—are set to open fully for teaching and learning come January 2021.

The announcement was made by President Akufo-Addo in his 18th address to the nation on Sunday evening to outline measures being taken by the government to curb the spread of the virus and get life back to normal.

It follows a reduction in the effect of the coronavirus infection which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The President indicated that “the strategic, controlled, progressive, safe easing of restrictions continues, with its overarching objective being to restore our lives and economy to normal.”

According to him, the academic year for fresh and continuing university students will commence from January 2021, explaining that “as at Friday, 16th October, the number of active cases has declined further to 398, with 46,664 persons fully recovered from the virus.”

He stated that this had put the nation’s recovery rate at 98.5 per cent and disclosed that that 13 more people had died, bringing “the total number of deaths tragically to 310 out of a total number of 510,074 persons who tested (positive).”

President Akufo-Addo said the rate of “death, 0.5 per cent continues to remain very low” and added that Ghana must be doing something right if one takes a close look at the measures some other countries are taking, including imposition of night-time curfews and partial lockdowns.

He noted that other countries had declared a state of emergencies, limited the number of people permitted at public gatherings, and imposed mandatory fines on persons accused of not wearing face masks in a bid to contain the second wave of the virus.

“Our favourable situation at the moment is thanks to the effectiveness of government policies, the cooperation of you, the Ghanaian people and ultimately to the grace of God,” the President stressed.

According to him, science and data indicate the trajectory of the virus in Ghana and that the nation mirrors that of an epidemic with reduced disease activity. “Our daily infection rates are no longer in the hundreds as they were sometime back.”

Presently, President Akufo-Addo indicated that “they are in the tens, averaging 25 new cases per day in the course of last week” and added that “this is in sharp contrast with what is happening in the countries that are experiencing a second wave of infections.”

He revealed that in some instances, new infections and hospitalisations were sadly in the thousands per day.

Resumption of football

The President also announced that football, which is the passion of the nation, would return in two-weeks, but said private burials still would remain a maximum of 100 persons.

He said, however, that the limit on the numbers of persons who can attend conferences, workshops and award events had been lifted, subject to the strict adherence of Covid-19 protocols.

The economy

On the economic front, he indicated that the Ghanaian economy was recovering faster than initially anticipated, and attributed the source to the Bank of Ghana, while stating that consumer confidence was progressively bouncing back, and “is today above pre-lockdown levels.”

“Business confidence has also increased, reflecting the improving macroeconomic conditions, stability in the exchange rate, lower input prices, moderation in lending rates, and positive industry prospects.”

“Consumer spending, industrial consumption of electricity, and construction activities have all reached pre-lockdown levels, whilst tourist arrivals and port and harbour activities are gradually edging upwards,” he noted.

Admonition

The President urged Ghanaians to continuously comply with the strict protocols of the Covid-19, which include hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing.

“These protocols that have become part of our daily routine and this is the surest way by which we can defeat the virus, and avoid a second wave of infections.”

He intimated that the nation’s outlook on the battle against Covid-19 remains optimistic, for which the government thanks God and Ghanaians, adding that “it is important that we maintain this positive position, especially with a few weeks to the holding of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent