All Set For 3Music Awards

The organisers of the annual 3Music Awards, 3Media Networks, have announced that this year’s edition of the event will be held on Saturday, March 27 in Accra.

According to the organsiers, the nominees for the event will be announced this Friday at 8pm.

The nominees’ announcement will be aired on Joy Prime and Facebook on the 3Musicawards page as well as on YouTube.

The awards ceremony is being organised to honour Ghanaian music icons for their commitment, hard work in their music careers and contribution to the development of the Ghanaian music industry.

The organisers have also announced the adoption and renaming of some categories including its Music Man of the Year category to Artiste (MVP) of the Year.

The new categories and additions were made during the scheme’s annual retreat for the board and some stakeholders in Akosombo weeks ago. Artiste of the Year now becomes the scheme’s topmost award.

The board also approved for ‘EP of the Year’, ‘Best Alternative Song’ and ‘Emerging Woman of the Year’ to be added to the list of categories consistent with the awards intentional policy to be all-embracing and also enable inclusion and representation for female artistes.

The ‘Rapper of the Year’ category has been redefined to reward consistent rap-based activities of talents within the year under review away from the initial rap performance in a song.

‘Woman of the Year’ and ‘Emerging Woman of the Year’ will now become the topmost awards of the Women’s Brunch, which comes off on March 7 in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

The CEO, 3Media Networks, has assured fans that entering its fourth year; the organisers of the award ceremony are poised to deliver a solid event this year, leaving an indelible impression in the minds of industry players and music fans.

He said this year’s event would afford them the opportunity to not only honour popular music and the innovation they experienced last year following the outbreak of a pandemic, but to also curate an experience that speaks to the now and future of music whilst celebrating Ghana’s music history.

Last year’s event was held virtually in an empty auditorium at the Fantasy Dome due to the ban on social gatherings, and was transmitted via social media and other traditional media stations.

It witnessed performances from artistes such as KiDi, Bosom P-Yung, Kwaku Smoke, Jupitar and Fameye.