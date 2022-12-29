All Set For Afrochella Music Festival 2022

The only place to be this December in Ghana is the Afrochella music festival which starts today, December 28th, and 29th at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

The Artist lineup for the first day is Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Fireboy DML, Ayra Star, King Promise, Gyakie, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Elaine Tobi.

Day two acts include Shatta Wale, Asaka, Fally Ipupa, Pheelz, Kidi, Albi-X, Young Stunna, and GH throwbacks ( Mzbel, Kwaw Kese, Praye, Tinny, Tic Tac.

The Afrochella Experience is a Celebration of Africa’s Diverse Culture and the Vibrant Work of African Creatives & Entrepreneurs and undoubtedly the biggest outdoor event in the December In GH program launched by the Ghana Tourism Association.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke