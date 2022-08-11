All Set For Agbeko Fight Launch

Lakeside Village, Net Village and Rosewood, organisers of the Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko Fight Night, has said all is set for the launch of the event.

To them, venue for the expected high grade programme – Bukom Square, is set to host the launch this Saturday.

It is the brainchild of former International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion, Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko, aimed at supporting the community with his rich boxing experience.

The occasion will also see the launching of the Agbeko Foundation – a boxing programme that will pit boxers, both amateur and juvenile together twice in a year.

He said ahead of the event that, “It is designed to create opportunities for young fighters in the country. Boxers who will excel would be inducted and absorbed in to the Agbeko Academy.

“The selected ones would be groomed and handed tutorial aimed at making them better boxers and future world champions.”

Expected to grace the event are traditional leaders and some dignitaries.

The launch has received support by way of sponsorship from established real estate company – Lakeside Village, Net Village and Rosewood.

From The Sports Desk