Denzel Prempeh, MOG For ‘Touching God’s Heart Concert’

Rev. Denzel Agyeman-Prempeh

The much-anticipated worship concert dubbed ‘Touching God’s Heart’, an initiative put together by Rev. Denzel Prempeh and The Heart Beat Music (HBM), takes place this Saturday, August 13, at 3pm, at the UPSA auditorium in Accra. The theme of this year’s concert is ‘David’s Room’.

The event has Rev. Denzel Prempeh as the headline act, and he is expected to lead congregants in an evening of prayer, worship and healing ministration.

The event, according to the organisers, will feature celebrated acts such as Minister Nii Okine, MOGmusic, Minister Ifueko Charmien, Tony Favoured, Siisi Baidoo, Kwaku Teye, and a host of others.

Also leading in prophetic declaration and prayers will be Bishop Yaw Owusu-Ansah, Rev. Agyeman-Prempeh Snr, Prophet Emmanuel Afriyie-Jenkins, Prophet Edem Julius-Cudjoe and Ps. Nii Sorsei Tackie-Yarboi.

The event, powered by Heart Beat Music, will be one electrifying worship moment where Christians as well as lovers of the gospel of Christ will be drawn closer to God through praise and worship.

It will also serve as a platform for ministers of the gospel to reach out to God’s children for healing and deliverance through prayer and music, as well as winning more souls for Christ.

The organisers, who have promised gospel music fans lots of surprises on the night, emphasised that the presence of God will definitely be felt at the event. It is a free concert.

Founded by Rev. Denzel Prempeh in 2010, ‘Heart Beat Music’ from its humble beginnings, have since expanded to reach the United Kingdom, United States of America and Germany. His flagship event, ‘Touching God’s Heart’ (TGH), has received a lot of publicity over the years leading to its recognition as the Best Event Management System by Shine Awards in 2017.

Heart Beat Music Worldwide has grown into sub-ministries and organised other concerts like ‘Just As We Are’, ‘Revelations of the Alabaster Box’, and ‘The Cross Choir’.

In 2017, the Heartbeat Foundation was set up to support families of individuals with cerebral palsy.

By George Clifford Owusu