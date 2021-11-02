All Set For Bawumia’s Digital Economy Lecture

Final touches are almost done for tte Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to deliver the much publicized public lecture on government’s digitization drive at the Ashesi University this evening.

The lecture will address the topic: Using digitization to transform an economy – The Ghana story.

The event will also have an interactive session with students of the University on how digitalization is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.

Dr. Bawumia, who has spearheaded the government’s digitalization drive, is expected to explain the government’s vision, the measures undertaken so far, and address the impact of digitalization on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, both by government and the private sector.

With digitization as a 4th industrial revolution, Dr. Bawumia will tell the Ghanaian success story of how the Akufo-Addo government has used digitization to achieve a number of milestones, which are addressing both social and economic issues.

A number of international financial and tech institutions will be part of the audience.

Acknowledged globally as a digitization pacesetter on the African continent, how the country achieved this global feat with innovations through digitisation will be highlighted by the Vice President.

The lecture will start at 5:30pm and will be broadcast live on many television and radio stations across the country.

By Vincent Kubi