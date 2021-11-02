Special Prosecutor Grabs Rejected Juaben MCE Nominee Over Bribe

Alexander Sarfo

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has invited the rejected Juaben Municipal Chief Executive nominee, Alexander Sarfo Kantanka over corruption related offences.

Alexander Sarfo Kantanka is to make himself available to the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Tuesday November 9, 2021 for questioning over his alleged bribery of Assembly Members to be confirmed as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Juaben.

The rejected nominee was seen in a viral video demanding a refund of his money from some assembly members.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption related offences (especially corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election) in relation to your nomination and confirmation or otherwise as the MCE of Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region,” a statement signed by Mr Agyebeng stated.

“The OSP considers you a person necessary for the investigations. You are directed to attend, in person, the offices of the OSP on 9 November 2021,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the MCE nominee was arrested and granted bail by the Ashanti Regional Police Command on Monday November 1, 2021 over the video.

According to a statement issued by the police on Tuesday November 2, 2021, “the arrest was in connection with a viral video of the nominee allegedly demanding a refund of some sums of money he had allegedly paid to assembly members to vote for his confirmation.”

The president’s nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive was rejected twice by assembly members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly.

On Monday, Alexander Sarfo failed to obtain the two-thirds threshold needed to be confirmed as MCE even after the intervention by the Omanhene of Juaben.

He polled a total of 10 ‘YES’ votes as against 15 ‘NO’ votes while a ballot was rejected.

By Vincent Kubi