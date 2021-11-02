I’m Sad Over Akomadan Burnt Accident Victims- President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is saddened by the Tuesday morning tragic accident at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region.

Reacting to the incident in a tweet, the President said: “I have learnt with considerable sadness of the tragic accident, at Akomadan, that has claimed the lives of some 6 people in the early hours of this morning. I extend my condolences to families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

“I continue to urge all road users, especially our drivers, to drive safely always, and help reduce the spate of road accidents in the country.”

Several passengers died in a gory accident that occurred at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

On Monday November1, 2021 some 17 people also lost their lives and 15 others got injured at Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

Freshest of the accident was said to have occurred Tuesday where a vehicle carrying 37 passengers is said to have caught fire after it crashed into a stationary vehicle upon reaching Akomadan, near Offinso.

The passengers were said to have been travelling from Lawra in the Upper West Region.

The Commander of Ashanti Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen confirmed the incident to an Accra-based media outlet saying that the death toll is likely to increase.

“There has been another accident at Akomadan and as for this one, I can confirm that the accident has occurred leaving the vehicle burnt and some passengers have also lost their lives,” he said.

He stated that although the total number of people who lost their lives at the scene hasn’t yet been confirmed the death toll presently exceeds ten.

According to him, “Because he was on top speed, he couldn’t brake immediately and crashed into a stationary vehicle at the barrier resulting in the accident.

“The impact of the crash was great so most of us who were sleeping woke up and started calling for help when the fire started from the front…When we got to Techiman, about 10 passengers alighted and two more persons joined the bus, so we were close to 36 because the bus takes about 40 passengers.”

Fortunately, about 10 passengers managed to escape through the glass window, the Commander said.

By Vincent Kubi