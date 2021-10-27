All Set For Big League Kick-Off

Fabio Gama, Kotoko Patrick Razak, Hearts of Oak Gladson Awako, Olympics

The Ghana Football Association yesterday launched the 2021/22 football season at its headquarters in Accra.

The event brought together the leadership of the GFA led by President Edwin Simeon Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), the Premier League and Women’s Premier League Committee Members, Politicians, Investors, Regional Football Association Chairmen and the Media.

Also in attendance were Alhaji Alhassan Haruna CEO of Procal Links Ghana Limited – local representatives of Macron Footballs and Tempo Footballs (Official Match Ball partner of the League) as well as Awudu Bashiru of Club Consult Africa – local representatives of ZAZ Produkts.

The GFA announced ZAZ Produkts as the official Referee kits partner of the League for the next three seasons. ZAZ Produkts are expected to provide referee uniforms to all officials who officiate in the Ghana Premier League, the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League.

President of the GFA, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, who delivered the key note address, stressed on the need for the public to be expectant and positive ahead of the new campaign.

“Last season was super and I am sure this season will be extraordinary,” said President Simeon Okraku.

“We have come a long way in putting these products together and I would like to call on clubs, referees and all the major stakeholders to come on board for us to organise a successful League season,” he added.