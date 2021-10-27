Africa Cashless Payments Dialogue In November

EXPERTS ARE billed to brainstorm at the 2021 edition of the largest FinTech event in Africa called African Cashless Payments Systems Conference (ACPSC).

Dr. Alex Itkin, project consultant, Cashless-Africa, said in a statement that the conference, to be held in Accra between November 28 and 30, will look at the impact of technology and the huge economic opportunities in the emerging cashless payments regime.

The statement said “it is imperative to have fruitful conversations as Africa currently hosts some of the fastest growing economies in the world and it is set for a huge economic transformation.”

Quoting a latest report from Bloomberg which revealed that the contribution of the financial-technology industry to Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic output will increase by at least $40 billion to $150 billion by 2022, Dr. Itkin is quoted in the statement as saying that the event is expected to be opened by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include Thomas Quartey Kwesi, Deputy Chairperson, African Union, Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor Central Bank of Ghana; Ken Ofori Atta, Finance Minister, Ghana; David Solomon, Executive Director Goldman Sachs; Minister of Finance (Nigeria) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Nigeria); Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communication, Ghana; Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Mr. Archie Hesse, CEO of GHIPSS, Ghana, among others will speak on topical issues affecting cashless transactions in Africa.

Other Speakers include Mark Minevich, founder Going Global Ventures; TSVI GAL, Head of Enterprise Technology Services Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Dalith Steiger, Co-Founder Swiss Cognitive, and Cognitive Valley Foundation; Ambassador Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman Foreign Investment Network; Jeremy K. Balkin, Managing Director, Global Head of FinTech and Innovation, J.P. Morgan, Luvleen Sidhu Chair, CEO & Founder BM Technologies.

There will also be Conan French, Senior Advisor for Innovation and Fintech at Institute of International Finance (IIF) NINA PATEL, Director of Innovation – Future Retail, David Kohn, Customer & eCommerce Director, Peter Williams Chairman, Mister Spex, ADAM GRECO, Senior Director, Technology Solutions; Alisa Bergman, Chief Privacy Officer, Adobe Search Discovery.

The statement further said that the conference will facilitate latest technology demonstrations, knowledge sharing, high-level networking, and most importantly, one-on-one business meetings between decision makers and top-tier solution providers transforming the digital future of the financial firmament of the region.

Ahead of the conference, Ghana’s FIN coordinator and main anchor, Nii Amarh Amarteifio, and other foreign coordinators from South Africa and Nigeria joined the press conference via zoom to share their contributions on the arrangements being made to ensure a successful event.