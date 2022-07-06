All Set For DGN’s ‘Love Right’

Augustine Adu-Gyamfi and Ama Serwah

DGN will start showing its much awaited television reality show dubbed ‘Love Right’ from Sunday, July 10, to entertain its cherished viewers.

It is a couple game show designed to promote healthy relationships among married couples of varied age groups.

Couples billed to appear on the show will compete in various games and tasks, as well as share their success stories, challenges and what has kept their marriages together.

To be hosted by Augustine Adu-Gyamfi and Ama Serwah, BEATWAVES gathered that the game structure of ‘Love Right’ is for couples to play and compete with other couples to win and grow their cash prize. Each episode will have two couples on stage.

The producers of the show told BEATWAVES that ‘Love Right’ is certainly going to be bigger and better than other television reality shows.

According to them, ‘Love Right’ will become that one show lovers of exciting television content cannot afford to miss for anything.

The show has two winners; the winning couple of the ‘Love Right’ game show will take home an amount of GH¢30,000 whilst ‘Ghana’s Favourite Couple’ wins a romantic trip.

Explaining further, the producers said winners of the ‘Love Right’ game show may not necessarily be winners of ‘Ghana’s Favourite Couple’.

Winners of ‘Ghana’s Favourite Couple’ and the highest texter get to fly out of Ghana for a luxurious romantic getaway.

From now to December, content producers at DGN will be bringing a number of entertaining and educative programmes to viewers.

By George Clifford Owusu