All Set For Entertainment Achievement Awards

Black Sherif

The organisers of the annual Entertainment Achievement Awards, Citi TV, have announced that this year’s edition of the event will be held on Saturday, February 26 at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

It is being organised to celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art.

This year’s event will create the platform for some of the biggest local artistes to perform some of their latest releases on the music market at the event, which will be streamed live on Citi TV, Citi FM as well as some of the social media platforms.

Entering its second year, it will be graced by a number of important personalities including celebrities, radio and television presenters, and a section of the stakeholders in the creative industry as well as those industry professionals whose works fall within the 2021 eligibility year picking up awards on the night.

Aside from presenting awards to deserving winners on the night, the awards ceremony will witness live musical performances from some selected artistes whose works are making waves on the music scene.

BEATWAVES gathered that the organisers had put in a lot of work this year to make the ceremony a success because they believed Ghanaians and music fans around the world were expecting the best.

Some of the artistes tipped to win awards at the event include Diana Hamilton, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Prince David Osei and a host of others.

The nominees for this year’s edition were announced on February 8 on Citi TV and Citi FM.

After receiving hundreds of entries from the public, the awards academy made up of professionals from the various subfields of the arts industry, whittled down the list through their expertise by critically examining the works of the nominees in the year under review.

By George Clifford Owusu