All Set For Ghana Event Industry Conference 2022

Kate Hassen, President EVAG

The Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG), organisers of the annual Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC), is set to host their fourth edition of the most anticipated event under the theme “Empowerment and Sustainability” for 2022.

The event will begin with an industry business conference with industry stakeholders who have held the fort for years and are recognised for their dedication in their fields of endeavour, and will interact with the youth as part of efforts to inspire them for greatness.

Notable among the keynote speakers include Christine Ogbeh, CEO of The Wedding Guru, Nigeria, and Mr. Richard Abbey Jr., CEO of Xodus Communications Limited Ghana, organisers of the prestigious 40 Under Forty awards.

Other seasoned speakers also include Abokuma Ellis, Creative Director of Purple Twirl Events; Madam Sally Mercer Quagraine, CEO of Dream Desserts; Mr. Patrick Asamoah, CEO of P2 Event Ghana; Steven Adusei, Maxwell Owusu, CEO of Goldmaxx Security, and Hilda Quanua Smith Tornye, business strategist.

The conference will be held at the Under Bridge event centre at East Legon, Accra between November 8 and 9, at 9am.

The climax of the three-day event is a Gala and Awards night scheduled on November 10 at the Da Icon, East Legon at 5pm.

There will be performances from highlife legend Kojo Antwi and the VGMA reigning artiste of the year KiDi.

President of EVAG, Kate Hassen, in an interview with BEATWAVES indicated that the event will bring together industry experts to share their journey as established brands in Africa, and to inspire the next generation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke