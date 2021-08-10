All Set For Kantanka Cup

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

A special football tournament for eight selected juvenile clubs across the country will be held this month to honour Apostle Professor Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana (KAMOG).

The eight-club tournament designed for U-17 teams dubbed, “The Kantanka Cup” will be held at the McDan Park, La, in Accra from August 24-25.

It is to honour the great exploits in the religious and scientific field by Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, as he celebrates his birthday.

The tournament will also be used to honour the numerous achievements of the great leader, who has been father, mentor, teacher and an inspiration to the youth and the nation as a whole.

The two-day tournament will see top juvenile teams vie for the enviable trophy and medals at stake.

In all, the eight teams will be grouped into two groups for an all-play-all session, after which the two top winners will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

At stake will be a giant trophy for the ultimate winner together with medals and mouth-watering cash prizes for participants and outstanding players.

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has over the years established himself, and well known across the globe as a preacher, inventor, innovator, physicist, chemist, biologist, agriculturalist, philanthropist and the Star of Africa.

He is regarded as one of the world’s greatest multi-dimensional scientist and technologist of all times and has carried out the greatest philanthropic activity in Ghana.

He is also the founder of the Great KOSA network of companies, Chairman, Kantanka Group of Companies and many other institutions.

His mission is to redeem Africa from bondage and has several awards from reputable institutions.