2022 Made In Ghana-UK Festival Launched

Some of the celebrities in a group photograph after the launch

The 4th edition of the Made in Ghana-UK (MIGHUK) Festival scheduled for March 2022 in London has been launched by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Thomas Mbomba.

The two-day event is expected to bring together over 5,000 discerning visitors and buyers to patronise Ghanaian products, services and tourism, while enjoying the rich Ghanaian entertainment and culture.

Speaking at the launch ceremony at the conference hall of the Foreign Ministry in Accra, Thomas Mbomba said that the two (2) day annual trade, tourism, arts & culture festival, seeks to create the biggest platform, annually, for the promotion of Ghana-UK intercultural relations, Ghanaian products & services; culture, tourism, & Ghanaian talent to the world.

“Our commitment to this partnership will help speed up the ministry’s target of creating one million jobs by the end of 2024 from domestic and international tourism.

“With this partnership, our main role as a Ministry – through the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), is to promote the unique Ghanaian Arts, Culture and Tourism, while collectively offering exhibitors high-quality buyer audiences across a broad range of Ghanaian products, services, and talent,” he added.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts (MOTCCA), Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, revealed that his ministry had partnered the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) to support exhibitors at the MIGHUK festival.

He also stated that the National Commission on Culture (NCC) will spearhead the promotion of indigenous Ghanaian culture at the festival, with other partners including More Moves Entertainment, Digital Gate Communications and Seventh Street Multimedia. They would use the festival to market brilliant Ghanaian talent in music, movies, comedy, and fashion among others.

At 2022 MIGHUK festival, there will be premium stands dedicated to the promotion of the National Tourism Destination Single Window project, dubbed ‘VisitGhana Hub’, where well-trained, well-branded and well-informed persons will offer detailed tours to attendees about must-visit sites in Ghana.

They will demonstrate to visitors, the use and importance of this all-in-one app and platform, which is dedicated to streamlining the services and operations of the Ghanaian tourism industry.

Personalities present at the launch included Mr. Socrate Safo, Chairman of the Film Classification Committee, musicians Bessa Simons, Dr. Akosuah Abdallah, Barbara Benisa (Ghanaian Ambassador to Malta), Amandzeba Nat Brew, Smart Nkansah, Jupitar, Amerado, Adina, CediBoi, Obour and Samini. Also, some traditional leaders from the Ga Traditional Council and Asebu Traditional Area led by Nana Obokese Ampah exhibited out-of-this-world Ghanaian traditions.

Okyeame Kwame, Jupitar and CediBoi thrilled guests at the launch.

Made In Ghana-UK Festival is organised by Showbiz Africa and Made In Ghana UK Ltd in partnership with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, MUSIGA, OK Music, EIB Network, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the National Commission on Culture (NCC).

It will be launched in London on September 25, 2021 with the announcement of headline artistes, and other details ahead of the main festival in London in March 2022.

By George Clifford Owusu and Prince Fiifi Yorke