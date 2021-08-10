Humble Prophet Drops New Single ‘Yesu Reba’

Humble Prophet

Gospel singer and songwriter, Humble Prophet, has announced that his latest single titled ‘Yesu Reba’, which many disc jockeys (DJs) predict will be a major hit on the Ghanaian music scene, will be released on Wednesday.

Humble Prophet who has developed a strong passion for spreading the gospel of Christ through music happens to be one of the few gospel musicians in the country working very hard to take Ghanaian gospel music to another level.

The well-arranged mid-tempo song with beautiful rhythm and drum beats to match was written and produced by the gospel artiste himself.

It offers great inspiration to all Christians, and educates them about the teachings of Christ and His second coming.

The song is aimed at comforting Christians and reminding them that God reigns over everything they are going through.

It also encourages them not to give up in life because there is victory at the end.

Humble Prophet, born George Ofori Atta, is hopeful that his new single would touch the hearts of many music lovers, including Christians and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.

The new single, which was recorded to encourage people to come closer to God, is expected to push his brand to another level, as well as register his name again on the gospel music scene.

The song will soon be made available on various online digital platforms for download.

Humble Prophet, who is contesting for board membership position in the upcoming Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) election, told BEATWAVES that he was ready to transform the gospel music industry in Ghana with his style of music fused with traditional rhythms and beats.

Credited with four albums and five singles, Hunble Prophet said he would use his position as a board member to create a convenient business environment to facilitate a smooth working relationship with all music users in the country.

By George Clifford Owusu.