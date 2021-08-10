Western Music Awards 21: Navah Crowned Artiste Of The Year

Navah
Gospel Artiste, Minister Navah, real name Nwolley A. Varlet Hubert, has won the Artiste of the Year at this year’s edition of the Western Music Awards (WMA) held last Saturday at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.
He beat competition from artistes such as Fameye, S.K. Frimpong, Ayesem, Keche and DopeNation to win the Artiste of the Year.
Aside winning the Artiste of the Year award, Minister Navah was also adjudged the Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year.
The event witnessed sterling performances from Kofi Bentil, Navah, DopeNation, Fameye, FnF, Aya Ramzy B, as well as performance in honour of Castro by Nero X and Hyundu.
Hosted by Kwame B of Kasapa FM and MzGee of TV3, the event was attended by a number of personalities which include the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah; Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin; Sammy Baah aka Sammy Flex; Francis Doku, Lawyer Fiifi Buckman, Yaa Amoako-Adu, Apremdo Chief Nana Egya Kwamina XI, and Dr. Dominic Eduah of GNPC Foundation among others.
Below is the full list of award winners
Artiste of the Year
Navah
Hip Hop Artiste of the Year
Reign Godz
Best Rapper of the Year
Ayesem – Time Up
Hip life Artiste of the Year
DopeNation
Female Artiste of the Year
Evangelist Ernestina Koney
Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Demzi
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Fameye
Brass Band of the Year
Evergreen Moment
Best Music Video
Qwesi Flex – Still Waiting
Producer of the Year
WillisBeatz
Most Popular Ghanaian Song
Krymi x Mr. Drew – Dw3 featuring Sarkodie
Album/EP of the Year
Qwesi Flex – The Journey
Best Group of the Year
Anlo Soldiers
Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year
Navah – Who I Be featuring Efe Grace
Best Collaboration of the Year
KDM – Only you featuring Joyce Blessings
New Artiste of the Year
Naana Blu
Most Popular Regional Song
BoBo Dadabee – Better Days featuring Kofi Kinaata
Best Radio DJ of the Year
T J DJ (YFM)
Entertainment Show Host of the Year
Macall Mensah (Y Entertainment Podium on YFM)
Hiphop Song of the Year
Reign Godz
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Quesi Ghana -As It Is
Afropop Song of the Year
Nero X – Makoma
Highlife Song of the Year
Kwesi Swat – Had I Known
Gospel Song of the Year
KDM – Only You featuring Joyce Blessings
Gospel Artiste of the Year
SK Frimpong
Hiplife Song of the Year
Keche – No Dulling