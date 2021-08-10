Western Music Awards 21: Navah Crowned Artiste Of The Year

Navah

Gospel Artiste, Minister Navah, real name Nwolley A. Varlet Hubert, has won the Artiste of the Year at this year’s edition of the Western Music Awards (WMA) held last Saturday at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.

He beat competition from artistes such as Fameye, S.K. Frimpong, Ayesem, Keche and DopeNation to win the Artiste of the Year.

Aside winning the Artiste of the Year award, Minister Navah was also adjudged the Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year.

The event witnessed sterling performances from Kofi Bentil, Navah, DopeNation, Fameye, FnF, Aya Ramzy B, as well as performance in honour of Castro by Nero X and Hyundu.

Hosted by Kwame B of Kasapa FM and MzGee of TV3, the event was attended by a number of personalities which include the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah; Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin; Sammy Baah aka Sammy Flex; Francis Doku, Lawyer Fiifi Buckman, Yaa Amoako-Adu, Apremdo Chief Nana Egya Kwamina XI, and Dr. Dominic Eduah of GNPC Foundation among others.

Below is the full list of award winners

Artiste of the Year

Navah

Hip Hop Artiste of the Year

Reign Godz

Best Rapper of the Year

Ayesem – Time Up

Hip life Artiste of the Year

DopeNation

Female Artiste of the Year

Evangelist Ernestina Koney

Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Demzi

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Fameye

Brass Band of the Year

Evergreen Moment

Best Music Video

Qwesi Flex – Still Waiting

Producer of the Year

WillisBeatz

Most Popular Ghanaian Song

Krymi x Mr. Drew – Dw3 featuring Sarkodie

Album/EP of the Year

Qwesi Flex – The Journey

Best Group of the Year

Anlo Soldiers

Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year

Navah – Who I Be featuring Efe Grace

Best Collaboration of the Year

KDM – Only you featuring Joyce Blessings

New Artiste of the Year

Naana Blu

Most Popular Regional Song

BoBo Dadabee – Better Days featuring Kofi Kinaata

Best Radio DJ of the Year

T J DJ (YFM)

Entertainment Show Host of the Year

Macall Mensah (Y Entertainment Podium on YFM)

Hiphop Song of the Year

Reign Godz

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Quesi Ghana -As It Is

Afropop Song of the Year

Nero X – Makoma

Highlife Song of the Year

Kwesi Swat – Had I Known

Gospel Song of the Year

KDM – Only You featuring Joyce Blessings

Gospel Artiste of the Year

SK Frimpong

Hiplife Song of the Year

Keche – No Dulling