All Set For Muziki Pan-Afrikana Festival

Amandzeba Nat Brew

Renowned highlife musician, Amandzeba Nat Brew together with some selected Ghanaian music acts have been invited to perform at the upcoming music festival dubbed ‘Muziki Pan-Afrikana Festival’.

The festival is slated for Saturday, September 21, 2024 at the One Ghana Lounge located on Spintex Road in Accra.

The event, which is being organised to celebrate the achievements of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is expected to attract thousands of music fans.

It will serve as a platform for some of the local artistes to showcase their talents, as well as promote their brands and music.

Amandzeba, who is among the headline acts, will be joined by other energetic Ghanaian music icons to thrill fans at the event.

Having won the hearts of many music lovers in Ghana with his music and stagecraft, Amandzeba will treat the music fans to an unforgettable live musical performance.

He will perform some of his popular tunes such as ‘Kpanlogo’, ‘Oreba’, ‘Medowo Saa’, ‘Odo Bema Me So’, ‘Medo Wu’ among others.

He will perform alongside artistes such as Gyedu Blay Ambolley, King Ayisoba, Mikal Asher from Jamaica, Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame, Nana Fynn, Obiba Sly Collins, David Conscious, Asa Band and a host of others.

Bound to be an event with fantastic performances from an incredible line-up of music icons, organisers of the event are looking forward to a wonderful musical festival yet to happen in Accra.

By George Clifford Owusu