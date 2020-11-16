All Set For National Believers Concert

Bernice Ansah

Renowned gospel artiste, Bernice Ansah, is set to perform at the fifth edition of the gospel concert dubbed “National Believers All Night”, slated for this Friday at the Silicon House in Accra.

The event, being organised by Bernice Ansah Ministries, is an annual prayer and gospel musical event to thank God for the mercies and kindness He continues to shower on Ghana.

Bernice, who is known for songs such as Gbenze Gbenze, Immigration Na Ye Tight, You Deserve All The Glory, among others, will rock the stage alongside some of the known gospel artistes.

Performers at the event would include MOG, Joyce Blessing, Carl Clottey, Martin Hayford, Ike Odame and a host of others.

The virtual concert which will be streamed live on all the social media platforms will guarantee an uplifting, soul-soothing and body moving night of music and dance.

Representatives of the various political parties have been invited to speak at the prayer event.

The organisers, who have promised gospel music fans lots of surprises on the night, emphasised that the presence of God will definitely be felt at the event.

They indicated that the “event will be used as a platform to spread the gospel of peace which we are all desperately crying for before, during and after the election, we believe every music lover who attends will hear and also spread the message further”.

According to them, the event would give gospel music lovers an opportunity to join their gospel artistes to give praise to God for his goodness.

By George Clifford Owusu