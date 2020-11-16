Prophets Urged To Desist From Fake Prophecies

Prophet Eric Kwasi Amponsah

A gospel musician and a prophet, Prophet Eric Kwasi Amponsah, has cautioned Ghanaian prophets to put a stop to making what he describes as ‘fake’ prophecies.

He said the increasing rate of false prophecies could pose great danger for Ghana if the nation does not take steps to stop the trend.

According to him, false prophecies are not promoting the Kingdom of God but rather creating fear and panic among the people.

The man of God, who is credited with three albums, cautioned prophets against prophesying death of personalities including celebrities, adding that false prophecy always bring confusion on the land.

He again appealed to the government to stand firm and institute laws that would hold men of God in check in their day-to-day activities to help eliminate and expose false prophets and prophetesses in the country.

Also known as Computer Man, Prophet Amponsah in an interview with BEATWAVES, urged Ghanaians to change their attitudes towards seeking prophetic revelations all the time and look to God for direction.

He expressed the view that many false prophets are now in the country looking for easy ways to amass wealth instead of preaching God’s word to the listening public, hence the need for the citizenry to be careful not to fall victim to such false prophets.

“They should also desist from openly taking part in partisan politics, from preaching predictions of election results, and from pronouncing prophecies of electoral results,” he warned.

He said, “Election predictions by pastors and prophets tend to have negative impacts on the voters, thereby disenfranchising them.”

The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministry International (HGMI), called on heads of churches to come together as one entity to fight the activities of false prophets who are damaging the image of the true men of God.

He also called on the Christian Council of Ghana and the Catholic Secretariat among other Christian bodies to deal with such prophets.

By George Clifford Owusu