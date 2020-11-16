Bisa Kdei Drops New Album In December

Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian highlife artiste, songwriter and producer, Bisa Kdei, has revealed plans of releasing his latest studio album in December.

This will be his fourth studio album after a successful release of three albums; Thanksgiving, Breakthrough and Highlife Konnect.

The Thanksgiving album had songs like Odo Carpenter, Saa and Baba among others.

Breakthrough album had hit songs like Brother Brother, Mansa and Samina; while Highlife Konnect had thrilling songs like Asew, Pocket, Hammer and Life.

Bisa Kdei featured some of the celebrated local and international artistes on the new album which has a number inspiring danceable songs.

The highlife singer represents originality and the quality of his album is exceptional as witnessed in a couple of songs he has to his credit.

BEATWAVES gathered that when the new album is released, it will further establish him on the music scene as consistent hitmaker.

Hard work and the determination to succeed have helped Bisa Kdei successfully carve a niche for himself and is now a force to reckon with when one talks about highlife music.

He has toured a number of countries in Europe and some cities in the United States to promote Ghanaian highlife music and his brand.

Born Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, the highlife musician has had successful collaborations with top musicians in Ghana and Nigeria.

Some of these musicians are Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Becca, E.L, R2Bees, Samini, Irene Logan, Kofi Nti, DeeVS, Keche, Lighter, Patoranking, Reekado Banks among others.

He self-produced some of these collaborations from his studio —Chingam by Sarkodie, One of Your Own by Efya, Pimpinaa by Obrafour.

Some of the songs he has to his credit include Mansa, Metanfo, Azonto Ghost, Odo Carpenter, Over, Jwe and Baba.

By George Clifford Owusu