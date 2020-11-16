Tipper Truck Kills 2

A TIPPER truck whose registration number could not be ascertained at the time of filling this report is reported to have killed two persons who were on board a motorised tricycle popularly called Motor King on the Chiraa-Wenchi-Techiman Road.

The two, identified as Yaw Diawuo and one only named as Yaw, were on board the new Motor King they bought in Techiman and were returning to Chiraa, their place of residence, to help in their poultry farm business when the fatal accident occurred.

The Motor King was heading towards Techiman from Chiraa while the tipper truck was coming from the opposite direction of Sunyani towards Wenchi. The Motor King with registration number M- 20-BJ 5850 was crushed head on and dragged under the truck over a distance. The rider and pillion rider were trapped under the truck with their bodies mutilated and the tricycle mangled.

The bodies were later conveyed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy. When DAILYGUIDE reached the scene, there were pieces of human flesh and human bones scattered over the place.

The tipper truck driver has since been arrested and detained for further investigation.

In a related development, four persons on board a taxi cab on the Berekum-Dormaa road were also killed in a head-on collision near Anomabo in the Dormaa East District last Thursday morning.

Four passengers, two on the taxi cab and two on a Benz 207 bus died on the spot on Thursday. Other passengers on the Benz bus who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital, Berekum.

By Daniel Dayee