All Set For Seven Great Princes Games

FLASHBACK: A basket ball action from one of the editions

All is set for this year’s Seven Great Princes Academy sports festival, organisers of the annual event have disclosed.

But unlike the previous editions, this year’s edition which is scheduled for February 12 will be confined to the school’s Dansoman branch as indoor games.

Noted for its brilliance in academics, the school has demonstrated over the years that it is a force to reckon with in sports as well.

Indications are that the three-day competition is expected to attract over 200 students who will battle for supremacy from February 12 to 14.

Athletes will compete for honours in seven disciplines comprising table tennis, basketball, scrabble, sack race, fill-in-the bottle, spoon and lime and musical chairs.

The Lower and Upper Primary department of the school, which has two branches like the Latebiokorshie and Dansoman, will compete for honours in the fill-in-the bottle, spoon and lime race, musical chairs and sack race.

From February 13 to 14, the junior high school (JHS) and senior high school (SHS) departments will compete among themselves in basketball, table tennis and scrabble.

The competition primarily seeks to unearth talents for a national cause, besides fostering friendships among the students.

It is also to create sports awareness as a major tool for youth development and national cohesion.

Expected to grace the event are former students like Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars former captain; Eric Amoah, a former national table tennis star, and Charles Nii Armah Mensah, also known as Shatta Wale.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum