Kotoko Silence Hearts In Accra

Jubilant Kotoko players celebrating the winning goal

A well struck late spot kick by Naby Keita handed Asante Kotoko all the points and the bragging rights when they clashed with their bitterest rivals in Accra yesterday.

One of Kotoko’s raids resulted in substitute Matthew Anim Cudjoe strike being handled by Hearts’ rear, and Keita planted it for the match winner with few minutes remaining.

It was red-dyed hair midfielder Justice Blay, who opened the scoring in the early stages, when he headed home an Augustine Okrah’s pass to beat goalkeeper Richard Atta.

Kotoko kept pushing to consolidate the slender lead but their efforts were not rewarded until after the break.

The home side threw more men in front after recess, which paid off when Joseph Esso leveled. Seven minutes later, Kofi Kordzi and Esso combined again to increase the tally but they failed in their attempt.

The win keeps Maxwell Konadu’s dominance over Hearts as Kotoko coach intact.

Kotoko next host in-form Liberty Professionals behind closed doors in Kumasi, while Hearts travel to face Dawu

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Liberty 2, WAFA 1

Oly 1, Allies 0

Chelsea 1, Aduana 1

Faisal1, Sharks 1

Legon Cities 1, Bechem 1

Medeama 1, Ashgold 0

Wonders 2, Karela 0

Hearts 1, Kotoko 2

Dwarfs-Dreams (Today)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum