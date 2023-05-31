All Stars Festival Set For June 20

Avram Grant

All is set for the second edition of the All Stars Festival scheduled for June 20 to 22, 2023 in Bono Region, organisers of the event, the BOC Group have said.

Themed, ‘The Stars are coming’, this year’s event is expected to have former Ghana coach and current trainer of Zambia, Avram Grant, as guest coach.

The festival is expected to attract former and current foreign-based Black Stars players for the official off season football gathering in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

And to the former Chelsea and Portsmouth manager, the timing is right to re-unite with Ghana and the charges he led to the 2015 AFCON final in Equatorial Guinea.

“…I am so excited to go back to Ghana with good memories, l am looking forward to meeting my former players,” he stated.

It is in partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association, Government of Ghana, and sponsored by Twellium Industrial Limited.

From The Sports Desk