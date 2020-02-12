Allow EC To Work – Kufuor Tells ‘NDC

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties campaigning against the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voter’s register to allow the Commission to carry out its Constitutional mandate in peace.

According to him, the various political parties and stakeholders who feel aggrieved by the decision of the Commission should “take out militancy” in expressing their disapproval for a new register.

He encouraged them to seek constitutional processes through a court of law to test the powers of the Commission to compile a new register but not to resort to violence.

“Not until we have amended the Constitution we should accept the independence and Authority of the Electoral Commission to do its work,” he said.

Mr. Kufuor was speaking at his Airport Residential residence on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, when members of the Mass Action Committee called on him.

The Committee called on him to inform him that it has interrogated the issues and have come to the conclusion that there is the urgent need for a new register.

According to the former President, the Commission should be allowed to do its work

“The Constitution grants the Commission an independent power,” he said.

Executive Secretary of the Mass Action Committee, Atik Mohammed, told the former President that the Committee was in support of a new register being compiled.

He said “So your Excellency we are here to tell you that the Electoral Commission has a case.”

He appealed to the former leader to encourage Ghanaians to register in April 2020.

Background

The NDC and some smaller political parties have organized three separate demonstrations to drum home their disapproval of a new register being compiled.

BY Melvin Tarlue