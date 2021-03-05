Allow Nana To Work – Freddie Blay

Freddie Blay greeting John Mahama in court yesterday

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie W. Blay, has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to immediately put behind them the loss of the election petition and allow the country to move on.

Mr. Blay, speaking at the party’s national headquarters yesterday shortly after the Supreme Court upheld the re-election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana, noted that the NPP clearly won the 2020 general elections as confirmed by the Supreme Court and so everyone should abide by the final judgment of the court after hearing the 2020 election petition filed by former President John Mahama.

According to him, the party was not extremely excited at its own performance in the 2020 general elections considering the major socio-economic achievements chalked in the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

He, however, added that regardless of everything, the party is content with the results of the 2020 general elections.

“Let the people of Ghana know that NPP won and won convincingly. We are not extremely excited about the results that we had 51%. Because if you compare the work the President did that is not a reflection, we think we should do more for the public to appreciate the hard work of the President and his government,” the NPP Chairman stated.

Chairman Blay said “the court has spoken, it is now time for good work, let Nana continue with his good works for the next four years,” adding “let’s prepare for 2024, let’s fight Covid-19, let’s make sure development comes to this country.”

“We want to call on our NDC brothers and tell them that we have no other country so they should join us build this country,” he added.

He said that “the judgment was detailed, well-researched and reasoned,” adding “the hardworking judges reduced everything to the understanding of every one. They took it issue by issue.”

According to Mr. Blay, “what the judges have done is to make their work to be appreciated by all. They supported facts with law.”

The lawyers who represented President Akufo-Addo in the petition asked Ghanaians to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court.

Frank Davies, one of the lawyers said “the Lord Justices of the Supreme Court have spoken. We entreat all Ghanaians to abide by the decision of our highest court of the land.”

“We thank our good friends on the other side for their bravery in mounting this petition, albeit we all found out that the petition, indeed, contained nothing but factual errors and inaccuracies. Those were the words of the court and not mine. Litigation must always come to an end. I want to believe that this is the end of the 2020 election petition,” he emphasised.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr