Alpha Gold Honored By School

Alpha Kissi Nyarko, aka Alpha Gold, and the teachers

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alpha Gold GH Limited, Alpha Nyarko Kissi, has been honoured by the Asuboa South Presbyterian Primary School in the Asene/Manso/Akroso District of the Eastern Region by naming the primary-six classroom after him.

The classroom is now christened Alpha Kissi Nyarko Block.

The christening was done after the CEO donated some bags of cement to the school.

“The school authorities last week called on me to assist them with some building materials to support some projects in the school which I saw as a corporate social responsibility,” he said after presenting the bags of cement to the school

After the presentation, the head-teacher of the school, Gideon Amo, announced that authorities of the school had decided to name the primary-six classroom after the donor for his kind gesture.

Mr. Kissi in accepting the honour, promised to give further support to the school to help the pupils in the school get better education and further it.

He called on parents to support their wards to complement the efforts of teachers and the government.

He also called on past students of the school to support their alma mater.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Asuoboa