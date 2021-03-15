MOG Music Does Not Support LGBTQI+

MOG Music

Management of award-winning gospel artiste, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom, known in the gospel music scene as, MOG Music, has declared that recent statements made by the artiste on LGBTQI+ issues have been distorted.

The management said MOG Music does not support Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex + (LGBTQI+) practice.

A few days ago, the gospel artiste in an interview with Joy Prime was said to have declared his willingness to work with persons of LGBTQI+ background.

According to him, “I don’t mind working with an LGBTQI person. They are people that need to be shown love.”

Following public reactions to the statement, his management said that the statements of the artiste have been misrepresented by the media to cast their artiste in a bad light in the public’s eye.

“It is rather unfortunate that a statement made during the media launch of MOG Music’s ‘New Wine Concert’ over the weekend has been misrepresented by some media organisations to put the gospel artiste in bad light in the public’s eye,” the statement said.

“MOG Music, following the Christian principle of showing love to unbelievers only sought to highlight the fact that the practice which God abhors can be stopped by showing the people who are engaged in it the same love and mercy God shows us, and not that he supports the LGBTQI+ practice,” the statement added.

The management therefore urged the public to treat the stories circulating on social media with the contempt it deserves.

MOG Music will on March 20 organise his annual musical concert dubbed ‘New Wine Concert’, which promises to give patrons an intimate experience in the presence of God like no other.

The concert, BEATWAVES gathered, will be live telecasted on TV platforms including Powerline TV, GHOne TV, Praise TV, and Max24 TV as well as social media handles of MOG Music.

It will feature celebrated gospel artistes such as Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Kingz Kid, Luigi Maclean, Minister Herty, Pastor Zita, and Pastor Paa Kyeremanteng, among others.

MOG Music is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer, songwriter and a pastor. He released his first album ‘New Wine’ in 2016, which earned him African Gospel Music awards nominations for ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Discovery of the Year’. He released the single ‘Making It Big’ featuring Sarkodie.

He has collaborated and performed with numerous gospel musicians including Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Denzel Prempeh, Jekalyn Carr, Danny Nettey, Nii Okai, and Ron Kenoly.

By George Clifford Owusu